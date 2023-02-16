Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 5.06%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Henry Schein updated its FY23 guidance to $5.25 to $5.42 EPS.

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $88.64 on Thursday. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.71 and a 200-day moving average of $76.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,302.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,302.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.