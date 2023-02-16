Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HLF shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $44.18.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Henry C. Wang acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $31,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,359.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Henry C. Wang acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $31,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,359.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,296. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,175 shares of company stock worth $332,526 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 87.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

