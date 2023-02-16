Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.14. Approximately 415,809 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,590,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLF shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition Trading Down 2.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Johnson bought 19,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $249,675.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 275,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,536.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Johnson acquired 19,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $249,675.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,536.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,296. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,175 shares of company stock valued at $332,526 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Herbalife Nutrition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 26.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,216 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,984,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 951.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1,348.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,044,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 972,711 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herbalife Nutrition

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.