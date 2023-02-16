Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Short Interest Update

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 154,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on HRTG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.30 to $2.20 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.20. 55,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,611. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $7.37.

In other news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer bought 202,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $396,821.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,811,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,509,785.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter worth $29,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter worth $34,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

