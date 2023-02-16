Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $2.20 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $4.30.

HRTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Heritage Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $7.37.

Insider Activity at Heritage Insurance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

In other news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer acquired 202,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $396,821.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,811,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,509,785.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

(Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.