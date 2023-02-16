HEX (HEX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.96 Million

HEX (HEX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, HEX has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar. One HEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges. HEX has a market cap of $31.60 billion and $10.96 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002202 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.61 or 0.00424592 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000097 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,995.92 or 0.28125758 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000037 BTC.
HEX Profile
HEX’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars.
