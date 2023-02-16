Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.128 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNLN opened at $14.87 on Thursday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 5,916.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter.

