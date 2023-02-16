Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.
Highwoods Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. Highwoods Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 188.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Highwoods Properties to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.
Highwoods Properties Stock Up 0.5 %
HIW opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.32. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.14.
Several research firms recently weighed in on HIW. Mizuho reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.
Highwoods Properties Company Profile
Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.
