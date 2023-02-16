Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIWGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Highwoods Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. Highwoods Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 188.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Highwoods Properties to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

HIW opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.32. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $215,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIW. Mizuho reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

Dividend History for Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

