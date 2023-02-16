Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Short Interest Update

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Hilltop

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 610,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $87,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,689.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,017,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilltop

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 71.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 24,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Hilltop by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hilltop Trading Up 1.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of HTH stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $34.03. 163,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,088. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 39.51%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

