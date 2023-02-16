Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.88

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 1067778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,837 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $32,601.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,299.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne Chou O'keefe sold 10,044 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $67,495.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,625 shares of company stock worth $629,157. Company insiders own 35.22% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after buying an additional 2,236,609 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after buying an additional 2,090,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after buying an additional 1,549,546 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 300.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after buying an additional 1,501,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 437.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

