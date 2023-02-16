HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

HNI has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. HNI has a dividend payout ratio of 69.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $31.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.17. HNI has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.95.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $42,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,270.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $141,790.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,484.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $42,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,270.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,033 shares of company stock worth $253,466 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in HNI by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in HNI by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HNI by 459.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in HNI by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HNI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

