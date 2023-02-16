Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) Insider Sells £395,496.66 in Stock

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) insider Laurence Keen sold 158,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.02), for a total transaction of £395,496.66 ($480,088.20).

Hollywood Bowl Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BOWL traded up GBX 3.75 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 241.25 ($2.93). The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,274. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 244.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 214.49. The firm has a market cap of £412.71 million, a PE ratio of 1,152.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Hollywood Bowl Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 161.40 ($1.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 286.50 ($3.48).

Hollywood Bowl Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a GBX 11.53 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,714.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BOWL shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.25) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.07) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

