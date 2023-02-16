home24 (ETR:H24) Trading Up 1.2%

home24 SE (ETR:H24 – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €7.04 ($7.57) and last traded at €7.00 ($7.53). 7,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €6.92 ($7.44).

home24 Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $214.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.85.

home24 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; textiles; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for home24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for home24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.