home24 (ETR:H24) Trading Up 1.2%

home24 SE (ETR:H24 – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €7.04 ($7.57) and last traded at €7.00 ($7.53). 7,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €6.92 ($7.44).
home24 Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $214.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.85.
home24 Company Profile
home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; textiles; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.
Read More
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
- Affirm: How To Still Make Money Here
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for home24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for home24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.