HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Sold by Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181,832 shares during the quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.19% of HomeStreet worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,748,000 after purchasing an additional 240,973 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 104,649 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 96,375 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 16,563 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of HMST traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 14,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,828. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.98. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $52.80.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.32). HomeStreet had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HMST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded HomeStreet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut HomeStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

