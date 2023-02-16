Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Tops $3.01

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $3.01 or 0.00012218 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $150.41 million and approximately $182.57 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 2.60253284 USD and is up 8.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $152,251,572.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

