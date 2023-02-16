Hop Protocol (HOP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $110.45 Million

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $110.45 million and $350,872.75 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hop Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.88 or 0.00424381 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000099 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,881.45 or 0.28112424 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hop Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hop Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.