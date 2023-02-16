Horizen Self Reported Market Cap Hits $195.22 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last week, Horizen has traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $14.60 or 0.00058615 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $195.22 million and $76.95 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00187432 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00069605 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002251 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,374,350 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

