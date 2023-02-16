Horizen (ZEN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $77.07 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 41.5% higher against the dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $201.30 million and approximately $77.07 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.05 or 0.00061097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00190256 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00070393 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002251 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,372,569 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

