Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

Host Hotels & Resorts has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.6% per year over the last three years. Host Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 49.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.43 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

HST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,600,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 71,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

