Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-$1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.98 billion-$5.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.18 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.60-1.83 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

HST stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.34. 14,758,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,318,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,211,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,409,000 after buying an additional 337,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,027,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,949,000 after buying an additional 2,145,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

