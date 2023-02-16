Howard Hughes Medical Institute Buys New Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,316,000. PayPal comprises about 2.1% of Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 19.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Raymond James downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

PayPal Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $78.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,966,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,324,717. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $122.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average is $84.19. The firm has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

