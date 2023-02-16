Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,222 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 46,868.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,192,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,596,000 after buying an additional 5,181,261 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 605.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,323,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,814,000 after buying an additional 1,994,197 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,584,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after buying an additional 1,080,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,598,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,732,000 after buying an additional 992,878 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HWM opened at $43.41 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.12.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HWM. Benchmark lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

