H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,622 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in H&R Block by 372.1% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 65,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 51,844 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4,439.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 82,580 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 38.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 56.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 138.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 257,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 149,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H&R Block Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. TheStreet lowered H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.24.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

H&R Block Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

