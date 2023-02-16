Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 27,975 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 191,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,975 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $108,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equinix by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,400,000 after acquiring an additional 630,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after acquiring an additional 250,501 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,445,000 after acquiring an additional 43,278 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Equinix by 10.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,180,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,787,000 after acquiring an additional 116,363 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. TD Securities cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $775.89.

Equinix Stock Down 1.5 %

EQIX stock traded down $10.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $716.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $776.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $699.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $652.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total transaction of $51,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,697 shares of company stock worth $11,770,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.