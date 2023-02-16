HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $473-475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.97 million. HubSpot also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.24-4.32 EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $390.55.
Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $5.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $361.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,932. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $546.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $318.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.71.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in HubSpot by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in HubSpot by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in HubSpot by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 20.8% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in HubSpot by 28.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
