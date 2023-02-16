HUNT (HUNT) Price Up 8% This Week

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 16th. One HUNT token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 8% against the dollar. HUNT has a market capitalization of $70.13 million and approximately $21.66 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HUNT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.24 or 0.00417312 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000099 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,772.42 or 0.27643489 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000157 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT launched on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.