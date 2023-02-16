HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of HydrogenOne Capital Growth plc (LON:HGEN – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74.40 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 75.20 ($0.91). Approximately 229,160 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 153,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.80 ($0.92).

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Trading Down 1.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 78.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 84.56.

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Company Profile

Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc focuses on investing in a portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focused assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

