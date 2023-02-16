Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Short Interest Down 10.6% in January

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,160,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 12,490,000 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HYLN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hyliion from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyliion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyliion

In other Hyliion news, Director Andrew H. Card, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $31,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,435 shares in the company, valued at $179,463.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hyliion Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 111,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HYLN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 604,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,136. Hyliion has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $585.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

