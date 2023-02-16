Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.322 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a dividend payout ratio of 68.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 19.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

Recommended Stories

