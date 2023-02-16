Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.322 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a dividend payout ratio of 68.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.
