iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.675 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

TSE IAG opened at C$86.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.45. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$58.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$80.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$75.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.63.

IAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$74.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cormark lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

In related news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.55, for a total value of C$362,749.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$768,084.73. In other news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total transaction of C$30,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,388,000.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

