iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$104.00 at Scotiabank

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IAG. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$74.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of TSE:IAG traded up C$4.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$90.52. The stock had a trading volume of 198,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,221. iA Financial has a one year low of C$58.70 and a one year high of C$90.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$80.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$75.37.

Insider Activity at iA Financial

About iA Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.55, for a total value of C$362,749.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$768,084.73. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.55, for a total transaction of C$362,749.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$768,084.73. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 400 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total transaction of C$30,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,388,000.

(Get Rating)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.