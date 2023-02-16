ICON (ICX) Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $222.52 million and $9.16 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000967 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 947,011,381 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 946,997,923.105467 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21792434 USD and is up 5.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $8,557,705.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

