Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Insider Sells $16,270.18 in Stock

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) insider Douglas Holtzman sold 1,522 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $16,270.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,478.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Douglas Holtzman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Douglas Holtzman sold 19,648 shares of Icosavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $218,878.72.

Icosavax Trading Down 9.5 %

Icosavax stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,149. The firm has a market cap of $361.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.54. Icosavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $18.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Icosavax ( NASDAQ:ICVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Icosavax

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 329.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Icosavax by 505.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Icosavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Icosavax by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 68.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Icosavax

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

