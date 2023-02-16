IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.95-5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.09.

IDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IDACORP from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered IDACORP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th.

IDACORP stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.62. The stock had a trading volume of 349,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,663. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $118.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

