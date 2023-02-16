Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €5.50 ($5.91). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €5.47 ($5.88), with a volume of 6,300 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Idaho Strategic Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Idaho Strategic Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:IDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported (€0.16) (($0.17)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of (€0.02) (($0.02)) by (€0.14) (($0.15)). Idaho Strategic Resources had a negative net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of €1.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €4.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter worth $179,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter worth $574,000. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources in the first quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties namely: Golden Chest Mine, Murray Gold Belt, Butte Highlands and Central Idaho. The company was founded by Grant Brackebusch on July 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

