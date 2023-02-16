IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) SVP Sells $505,040.00 in Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of IDXX stock opened at $514.59 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $560.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.58.
IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.
IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.75.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.
