IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Down 19.0% in January

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,800 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 1,444,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,341.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPGDF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of IGO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IGO in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered IGO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Get IGO alerts:

IGO Price Performance

Shares of IGO stock remained flat at $10.15 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. IGO has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

About IGO

IGO Ltd. is a mining and exploration company focused on metals critical to clean energy, primarily nickel, copper, cobalt and lithium. The company’s operations include the Nova Nickel-Copper Cobalt Project, located east of Norseman in Western Australia, which is an underground mine and processing operation which supplies nickel and copper concentrates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.