IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,700 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the January 15th total of 190,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,357.0 days.

IMCD Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IMDZF remained flat at $157.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.57. IMCD has a fifty-two week low of $114.14 and a fifty-two week high of $177.44.

Get IMCD alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IMCD in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

IMCD Company Profile

IMCD NV engages in the sale, marketing, and distribution of specialty chemicals and ingredients. It operates through following segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia-Pacific; and Holding Companies. The EMEA segment includes companies in Europe, Turkey, Israel, United Arab Emirates, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IMCD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMCD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.