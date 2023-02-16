Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Short Interest Down 21.1% in January

Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. AlphaValue raised Imerys to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Imerys from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Imerys alerts:

Imerys Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IMYSF remained flat at C$42.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$38.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.39. Imerys has a 1 year low of C$34.72 and a 1 year high of C$42.30.

Imerys Company Profile

Imerys SA provides mineral-based specialty solutions for various industries worldwide. The company operates in Performance Minerals and High Temperature Solutions segments. It provides additives for interior decorative paints, as well as marine protection, facade coating, can coating, etc.; rubber, tires, medical rubber, and cables; and adhesives and sealants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imerys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imerys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.