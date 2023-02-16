Immutable X (IMX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $692.67 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Immutable X has a total market cap of $692.67 million and $103.25 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00004914 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Immutable X has traded up 31.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Immutable X alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.48 or 0.00419893 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,920.70 or 0.27814476 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Immutable X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Immutable X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.