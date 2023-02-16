Immutable X (IMX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $692.67 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Immutable X has a total market cap of $692.67 million and $103.25 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00004914 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Immutable X has traded up 31.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.48 or 0.00419893 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000097 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,920.70 or 0.27814476 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000037 BTC.
Immutable X Token Profile
Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
