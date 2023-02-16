Immutable X Price Reaches $1.15 on Exchanges (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Immutable X has a total market cap of $657.70 million and $104.30 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00004732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002158 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.36 or 0.00423326 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,846.95 or 0.28041914 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000157 BTC.
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
