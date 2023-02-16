Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Hussein Mecklai Sells 1,041 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $135,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Hussein Mecklai sold 4,147 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total value of $511,822.74.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Hussein Mecklai sold 250 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $33,272.50.

On Friday, January 13th, Hussein Mecklai sold 515 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $62,083.25.

On Friday, December 16th, Hussein Mecklai sold 491 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $53,921.62.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $133.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.08 and a 200 day moving average of $104.99. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $142.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 31.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

PI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.75.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

