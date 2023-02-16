Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.12-$1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.64.

IRT traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $19.35. 1,504,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,682. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.01. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.80%.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 12,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $259,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

