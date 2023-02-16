Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.92

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and traded as high as $24.50. Indivior shares last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 533 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Indivior from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Indivior alerts:

Indivior Stock Down 11.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, and Subutex Tablet. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Rest of World, and United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.