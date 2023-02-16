ING Groep NV Boosts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 215.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,237 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned 0.06% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $17,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,226,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,975,982,000 after acquiring an additional 582,339 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,974 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,071,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,197,000 after buying an additional 39,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,904,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,363,000 after buying an additional 659,183 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $60.99. The company had a trading volume of 223,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,113. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.24.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Further Reading

