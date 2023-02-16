ING Groep NV Cuts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 630,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,371 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $34,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.3% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 102,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,295,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,418,000 after acquiring an additional 65,610 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.73. The stock had a trading volume of 752,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,553,944. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $88.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.19 and its 200 day moving average is $63.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.81.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.