ING Groep NV Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135,735 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,247,074,000 after purchasing an additional 124,572 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,936,000 after purchasing an additional 675,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after purchasing an additional 282,012 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,105,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,821,000 after acquiring an additional 569,399 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,093,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,448,000 after acquiring an additional 104,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.92. 1,178,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,509,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $150.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,672 shares of company stock worth $421,913 and have sold 43,709 shares worth $3,734,841. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

