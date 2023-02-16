ING Groep NV Has $41.06 Million Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 671.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,902,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,396,800 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $41,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 430.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth $106,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PAA. StockNews.com raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.03.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PAA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,358. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 89.92%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

