ING Groep NV Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

ING Groep NV increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 131,977 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $20,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,134,000 after acquiring an additional 105,788 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in Micron Technology by 169.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 29.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Down 2.0 %

MU traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,017,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,707,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The company has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.44.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.07.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.