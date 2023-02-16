ING Groep NV Lowers Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

ING Groep NV decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 392,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 186,867 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $24,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $777,111,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $359,567,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $544,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,276 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,757,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,395 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.79. The stock had a trading volume of 15,489,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,065,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $133.49 billion, a PE ratio of 96.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $125.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.43.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.